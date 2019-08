Les Voies – Flamingos

„Les Voies“ is a brand new project by Italian artists „Amelia Wattson“ & „Berise“! DIY Music with no limits for people to enjoy! Song available on all digital platforms! Lets go party, work that body!

Producer: Big House

Additional Producer: Frame

Mix: Big House

Master: Big House/Nost Nolli

Lyrics & Vocals: Amelia Wattson & Berise

Directed & Dop: Claudio Zagarini

Assistant Director: Caterina Mattevi

2nd Assistant Director: Mara Marichi

Dance Crew: Rejoyned Crew

Dancers/Party people: Alice Blondberry, Bravo Yankee, Margherita Polo, Nardo Dee, Linda Da Killa, Sara Louis, Suni, Diego, Alessia Colucci, Simone Lin, Kiril Stoimenov, Big House

Logistics Manager: Diego Lantschner

Logistics Assitant: Little Berti & Tante Marta

Supporters: Gasthaus Wunder Unterinn