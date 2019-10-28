Lost Zone – Blacked Out

„Blacked Out“, so heißt die Siegersingle der Rocknet Academy 2019, welche uns die junge

südtiroler Band Lost Zone nun präsentiert. „Bewusstsein verloren“, kling ja fast so, als könnten

sich die drei Burggräfler nach einer langen Partynacht an nichts mehr erinnern.

Die Aussage des Songs ist allerdings weit aus ernster und eine total andere!



„Blacked Out“ richtet sich an all jene, die aus einem System ausbrechen wollen und gibt ihnen

eine Stimme dazu. Dabei ist es ganz egal, ob es sich um ein gesellschaftliches oder politisches

System handelt. Ja sogar die Proteste unserer Generation gegen die aktuelle Klimathematik

finden sich darin wieder, so Florian der Sänger.



Nachdem die Band im Juni 2019 ihre Debüt-EP „Promises“ veröffentlichte, melden sie sich nun mit

etwas rauen, jedoch frisch und rebellisch wirkenden Klängen zurück. Dabei ist der Song im

Rahmen der Rocknet Academy entstanden. Kurz zusammengefasst handelt es sich um eine

Initiative der Liederszene Südtirol, wo junge und talentierte Musiker ihr Können unter Beweis

stellen können.

Für vier Tage konnten drei verschiedene Bands, heuer waren es „Last Chance“,

„Smashing Tumbler“ und „Lost Zone“, sich in den Beatstudios in Bozen zurückziehen und an ihren

Songwriter-Fähigkeiten arbeiten, schildert Drummer Simon.

Begleitet wurden die Musiker von den Produzenten Chris Kaufmann, Martin Perkmann sowie weiteren Profi-Musikern der südtiroler Musikszene.



Am Ende des Coachings wurden die Fähigkeiten der Bandmitglieder einer Bewertung

unterzogen und eine Siegerband gekürt. Der Gewinn umfasste eine professionelle Audio- sowie

auch Videoproduktion, erklärt Elias, der Gitarrist der Band.



Der Song lässt sich auf allen gängigen Streaming Portalen finden und wer das offizielle

Musikvideo gerne sehen möchte, sollte unbedingt bei den Jungs auf YouTube vorbeischauen!

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2pRVhHq

Amazon: https://amzn.to/31Ln6y7

iTunes: https://apple.co/2NdSRe7

Composed, written and produced by Lost Zone

Co-produced by Jörg „Warthy“ Wartmann (@warthy72)

Recorded, mixed and mastered by Florian Mahlknecht (Lost Zone)

Video by Samuel Heuberger Reichert (@avisionofsam)

Makeup by Mary Pernthaler (@mpaer_inathaler)

André of Karmas Right Hand!! (@andreplaickner)

www.facebook.com/KarmasRightHand

www.youtube.com/channel/UCTSGKvG3ZxjGSyVSHdKcGWg

@karmas_right_hand_band

A big thanks goes out to all of our supporters and sponsors! Rocknet Academy:

academy.rocknet.bz/de/home.html

Rocknet IT: www.rocknet.bz

By Oskar Light: www.byoskar-light.it

Lost Zone © 2019

———————————————————————————————————–

Lyrics:

Should I stay or run away?

What’s the price of your own will?

I’ll make it to the horizon,

Go back and turn all the lights on

We’re said again, we gotta find a way back

This time you’ve gone too far

And so we all blacked out

You better shut your mouth and turn around

Do you believe your lies?

Willing to sacrifice?

Got a chance to fight and now it’s time

It’s insane but worth to die

I have to take what once was mine

We have to fight can you hear this

And set a signal we’re fearless

We’ve said again, we gotta find our way back

This time you’ve gone too far

And so we all blacked out

You better shut your mouth and turn around

Do you believe your lies?

Willing to sacrifice?

Got a chance to fight and now it’s time

I won’t give in, won’t bow my head

Won’t fit their rotten system

I will resist, I will repel

What’s not a thought of mine

You want to break me, you want to break me

And after all you try to blame me for what you’ve done!

This time you’ve gone too far

And so we all blacked out

You better shut your mouth and turn around

Do you believe your lies?

Willing to sacrifice?

Got a chance to fight and now it’s time

This time you’ve gone too far

And so we all blacked out

You better shut your mouth and turn around

Do you believe your lies?

Willing to sacrifice?

Got a chance to fight and now it’s time