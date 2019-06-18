Shanti Powa – Here We Come Again [Official Video 2019]

Shanti Powa Records & Irievibrations Records present HERE WE COME AGAIN
Music Video directed by Mavericks Directors Editing by Claudio Zagarini
Color by Gulliver Klauser Filmed in collaboration with Musikkapelle Zwoelfmalgreien & Weingut Erbhof Unterganzner
Song produced by Shanti Powa
Shanti Powa are Bertrand J. Rise aka Berise, Lukas Pichler, Thomas Maniacco, Sir Gulliver J. Klauser, Stanislao Costabile aka Dj Spike, Alessandro Tarabelli aka Kame Ale, Andreas Galante, Gabriel Marchettini, Jonas Tutzer, Fabian Pichler, Florian Gamper
Lyrics by Berise – Shanti Powa
Recorded by Sheepproductions at Roots Stable Studios (Aicha di Fie). Except Guitars at Fabsque Studios (Bolzano) and Keybords, Dubbings & Drum programming at Tree Rec Sound Studios (Calabria)
Mixed by Sheepproductions at Roots Stable Studios
Mastered by Dieter Pimiskern at Dorian Gray Studios (Munich)
Distributed by Irievibrations Records PR by Irievibrations (AT), Soulfire Artists (DE) & Pixie Promotions (IT)
Booking & Info: info@shantipowa.com
www.shantipowa.com