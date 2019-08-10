Stan Laurel infectious laughing!

This clip is from a comedy short called „Blotto“ (1930) starring Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy and released by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. The film survives only in a censored 1937 re-release print which has had Pre-Code sequences removed (about one reel of material was cut) and a new music track added.

Although the original 1930 version is now considered a lost film, a Spanish language version produced by MGM, entitled La Vida Nocturna has survived which shows how the film was originally presented. During the prohibition period, Laurel and Hardy make plans to spend a wild night out at the Rainbow Club. Phoning Stan at home, Ollie suggests a ruse by which Stan is to convince his wife, who keeps him on a short leash, that he has been called away on business. Stan readily agrees to the idea, assuring Ollie that his wife is „so dumb she’ll never know the difference“.

Mrs. Laurel (played by Anita Garvin), eavesdropping on another line, is furious, but continues listening as Stan tells Ollie that he knows where he can get some liquor. His plan is to steal the bottle that his wife has hidden in the house, and later blame the loss on the ice man. Mrs. Laurel immediately launches a scheme of her own: she replaces the alcohol with a non-alcoholic mixture.

Stan and Ollie proceed to get „drunk“ at the nightclub, having a wonderful time. That is, until an angry Mrs. Laurel turns up armed with a shotgun, reveals that their „liquor“ is merely cold tea, chases them into the street, and demolishes their cab with one well-aimed shot.