„Stayin‘ Inside“ – Corona Virus Bee Gees Parody

Stay inside and wash your hands! Hope everybody is staying safe, and staying inside!

Like, Share, and Subscribe Brent McCollough

Vocals/Keys @brentmccmusic Alex Kilroy

Guitar @alexkilroyofficial Adrian Laird

Bass @adrianlairdmusic

Produced and written by Brent McCollough