The Giant Boombox – Video

We placed a 10-foot tall boombox on Pier 17 in Manhattan and waited for unsuspecting people to plug it in. Real New Yorkers worked together to carry the 160-foot long cord across the pier to an oversized outlet. Once the boombox was plugged in, everyone was surprised by a massive holiday dance party with 100 acrobatic dancers, thousands of Christmas lights placed on two historic ships, and 10 hidden snow machines.
This project was made possible by Target, and it is our third holiday collaboration with them after 2015’s The Light Switch and 2014’s Epic Christmas Caroling.
CAST
Featured Dancers: Aiden Pressel, Alesha Forche, Angelica Kushi, Anthony Mitchell, Benjamin Shimkus, Bri Porter, Christopher Bousquet, Emma Thomas, Kayla Johnson, Kelsey Strauch, Kenneth Higginbotham, Luke Romanzi, Madeline Hoak, Matthew Deloch, Matthew Villanueva, Medea, Natalie Strasser, Samuel Stage, William M. Maldonado
Choreographer: Madeline Hoak
Improv Everywhere is a New York City-based comedy collective that stages unexpected performances in public places. Created in August of 2001 by Charlie Todd, Improv Everywhere aims to surprise and delight random strangers through positive pranks.
Over the past 17 years, we have staged over 150 projects involving tens of thousands of undercover performers. Highlights include making time stop at Grand Central Terminal, giving Best Buy 100 extra employees, and letting random strangers conduct a world class orchestra in the middle of Manhattan.
