William T. – The Sea

The sea has always been my special place.

It gives me peace, makes me dream, inspires me.

Among the waves, ideas are born — and I turn them into reality.

This song is my thank you —

to nature, to the light, and to everything that makes me feel alive.

? Let the sound of the sea carry you away.

Dedicated to everyone who, like me, finds meaning in simplicity — and to the peace the sea can give. ??

If you know someone who also loves the sea, please share it with them — let’s spread a little peace and inspiration together. ??

?? “The Sea” is available now on all streaming platforms.

Written and composed by: William Telser

Self-made videos and editing: William Telser



© 2025 William T / TresvelRebel Records (Merano, South Tyrol)