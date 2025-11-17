William T. – The Sea

The sea has always been my special place.
It gives me peace, makes me dream, inspires me.
Among the waves, ideas are born — and I turn them into reality.
This song is my thank you —
to nature, to the light, and to everything that makes me feel alive.
? Let the sound of the sea carry you away.
Dedicated to everyone who, like me, finds meaning in simplicity — and to the peace the sea can give. ??
If you know someone who also loves the sea, please share it with them — let’s spread a little peace and inspiration together. ??
?? “The Sea” is available now on all streaming platforms.
Written and composed by: William Telser
Self-made videos and editing: William Telser
© 2025 William T / TresvelRebel Records (Merano, South Tyrol)
