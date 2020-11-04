Musik aus Südtirol

DEAD LIKE JULIET – Save Me (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO)

4. November 2020

Lyrics:

How do you really feel?
I said I’m fine, you know I lied
Because I think that I have lost myself
And I slowly begin to die

Yes, I can see you, I can hear you
But there is nothing I can feel
They say that time fixes anything
But some wounds never heal

It’s like the mountains and the sea are crashing down on me
Words make no sound
Bones hit the ground
And finally I’m free

I mean, we contemplate the universe
As if it was no big deal
But why is it so hard to speak about how we really feel?
Yes, I could stay and I could fight
But there is nothing left to gain
And even if the wounds get healed one day
Every scar remains

It’s like the mountains and the sea are crashing down on me
Words make no sound
Bones hit the ground
And finally I’m free

Save me from myself

A hole in the heart that can not forget
The deeper I dig, the darker it gets

It’s like the mountains and the sea are crashing down on me
Words make no sound
Bones hit the ground
And finally I’m free

And it was never enough (save me)
Hollow, empty and useless (from myself)
When I finally learned (save me)
That you can not save me (from myself)

And it was never enough (save me)
Hollow, empty and useless (from myself)
When I finally learned (save me)
That no one can save me

