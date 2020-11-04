DEAD LIKE JULIET – Save Me (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO)

Lyrics:

How do you really feel?

I said I’m fine, you know I lied

Because I think that I have lost myself

And I slowly begin to die

Yes, I can see you, I can hear you

But there is nothing I can feel

They say that time fixes anything

But some wounds never heal

It’s like the mountains and the sea are crashing down on me

Words make no sound

Bones hit the ground

And finally I’m free

I mean, we contemplate the universe

As if it was no big deal

But why is it so hard to speak about how we really feel?

Yes, I could stay and I could fight

But there is nothing left to gain

And even if the wounds get healed one day

Every scar remains

It’s like the mountains and the sea are crashing down on me

Words make no sound

Bones hit the ground

And finally I’m free

Save me from myself

A hole in the heart that can not forget

The deeper I dig, the darker it gets

It’s like the mountains and the sea are crashing down on me

Words make no sound

Bones hit the ground

And finally I’m free

And it was never enough (save me)

Hollow, empty and useless (from myself)

When I finally learned (save me)

That you can not save me (from myself)

And it was never enough (save me)

Hollow, empty and useless (from myself)

When I finally learned (save me)

That no one can save me