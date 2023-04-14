Last Chance – Run

For more information:

https://lastchance.band/

Song written by ‚Last Chance‘

Produced and recorded by ‚Studio Hundert‘

Artwork designed by:

Noah Platter

Lyrics:

The end is near

And you look down

An endless hole

Air is filled

With misery

Dust and Smoke

And the invisible hand

It’s pushing on your back

A few more steps

Now you fall into

A pool of black

It’s pulling you down

Down down down

You should run run run

Run for your life

You should run to a safer place to hide

Feel the ground beneath your feet

And let it go

You should let it go

Oh oh let it go

Your body is shaking

Craving for

A little more

Praying to

The Gods and Lords

Just to give you more

And the invisible hand

It’s pushing on your back

A few more steps

Now you fall into

A pool of black

It’s pulling you down

Down down down Oohh

You should run run run

Run for your life

You should run to a safer place to hide

Feel the ground beneath your feet

And let it go

You should let it go

Oh oh let it go

What about your grace

What about your pride

What about the guilt

And what about light

What your grace

What about your pride

What about the guilt

And what about light

Oh run run run

Run for your life

You should run to a safer place to

Hide

You should run run run

Run for your life

You should run to a safer place to hide

Feel the ground beneath your feet

And let it go

You should let it go

Oh oh let it

Go

