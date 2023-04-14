Last Chance – Run

For more information:
https://lastchance.band/
Song written by ‚Last Chance‘
Produced and recorded by ‚Studio Hundert‘
Artwork designed by:
Noah Platter
Lyrics:
The end is near
And you look down
An endless hole
Air is filled
With misery
Dust and Smoke
And the invisible hand
It’s pushing on your back
A few more steps
Now you fall into
A pool of black
It’s pulling you down
Down down down
You should run run run
Run for your life
You should run to a safer place to hide
Feel the ground beneath your feet
And let it go
You should let it go
Oh oh let it go
Your body is shaking
Craving for
A little more
Praying to
The Gods and Lords
Just to give you more
And the invisible hand
It’s pushing on your back
A few more steps
Now you fall into
A pool of black
It’s pulling you down
Down down down Oohh
You should run run run
Run for your life
You should run to a safer place to hide
Feel the ground beneath your feet
And let it go
You should let it go
Oh oh let it go
What about your grace
What about your pride
What about the guilt
And what about light
What your grace
What about your pride
What about the guilt
And what about light
Oh run run run
Run for your life
You should run to a safer place to
Hide
You should run run run
Run for your life
You should run to a safer place to hide
Feel the ground beneath your feet
And let it go
You should let it go
Oh oh let it
Go
