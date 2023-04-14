Musik aus Südtirol

Last Chance – Run

New Song

by Radio Sonnenschein

For more information:
https://lastchance.band/

Song written by ‚Last Chance‘
Produced and recorded by ‚Studio Hundert‘

Artwork designed by:
Noah Platter

Lyrics:
The end is near
And you look down
An endless hole

Air is filled
With misery
Dust and Smoke

And the invisible hand
It’s pushing on your back
A few more steps
Now you fall into
A pool of black
It’s pulling you down
Down down down

You should run run run
Run for your life
You should run to a safer place to hide
Feel the ground beneath your feet
And let it go
You should let it go
Oh oh let it go

Your body is shaking
Craving for
A little more

Praying to
The Gods and Lords
Just to give you more

And the invisible hand
It’s pushing on your back
A few more steps
Now you fall into
A pool of black
It’s pulling you down
Down down down Oohh

You should run run run
Run for your life
You should run to a safer place to hide
Feel the ground beneath your feet
And let it go
You should let it go
Oh oh let it go

What about your grace
What about your pride
What about the guilt
And what about light

What your grace
What about your pride
What about the guilt
And what about light

Oh run run run
Run for your life
You should run to a safer place to
Hide

You should run run run
Run for your life
You should run to a safer place to hide
Feel the ground beneath your feet
And let it go
You should let it go
Oh oh let it
Go

