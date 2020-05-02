June Niesein – Apocalypse (Official Video)

#Alien #Chord #Records is proud to present the new single from June Niesein „Apocalypse“. The first release from his upcoming debut album, also called „Apocalypse“, is a call to arms, a call to resist, a call to bring it into existence! We will pierce the veil of this ILLUSION all around us! Bring the darkness into the light!

WARNING: this planet is heading into collision at 300 miles per hour! We are surrounded by a global virus called FEAR & OPPRESSION: Corona Virus, Refugees, Walls, Drugs, Addiction, Pollution, destroying Nature, using Media as their main manipulation tool. This fear keeps our vibration super low, because fear is the opposite of love!

Don’t get trapped in the ILLUSION (matrix)! The time has come to awaken from this post-traumatic sleep that affects all of us. This is about changing direction and creating a new world. We are the seeds of the new world, and the roots that will reshape society. This is an Apocalypse! Welcome to the Resistance!

Full Album: Apocalypse

☛ iTunes: https://apple.co/3awIwnT

☛ Apple Music: https://apple.co/2UPlodV

Single: „Apocalypse“

To stream, buy and download:

☛ Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2vXy0r1

☛ iTunes: https://apple.co/32Bbrny

☛ Apple: https://apple.co/3cfZTe5

☛ Website (Album): https://bit.ly/2vrARrR

Music & Lyrics: June Niesein

Recording, Mix & Mastering : Jörg “Warthy“ Wartmann

Audio-Production: June Niesein, Jörg „Warthy“ Wartmann

Drum Recording: Alex Lysjakow, Kurt Oberhollenzer

Studio Drummer: Kurt Oberhollenzer

Label: Alien Chord Records

Video-Production:

Director / DOP.: Alex Wörl

Assistant Director, Script, Editing, VFX: Michael Della Giustina

http://www.michaeldellagiustina.com

Make-Up, Hair, SFX: Vera Stenico, Nadia Agriiants

Band: June Niesein, Guglielmo Cantelli, Christian Niedermair,

Christiano El Ober Hernandez, Christina Vieira-Barry

Zombies: Aaron Kerschbaumer, Annoushka Clear,

Sasa Streb, Raphael Stampfl, Kevin Profanter

☛ Lyrics Apocalypse:

VERSE

One day I woke up

Nothing seems like it was before

I swear I could

Read the signs from above

This seems like a lonely war

Against the dirt

That’s surrounding me

Why nobody sees?

All this blood in the streets

Breathing in the chemistry

It’s an emergency

I’m shining bright

So you can see

PRE-CHORUS

I can feel it

In my bones and in my blood

All these possessions

Ruled by hate and politics

Our children are dying

This world has gone out of control

Misleading our people

This is a revolution

CHORUS

Whoa oh

One day my dream will be reality

Whoa oh

I raise my flags into the air

Whoa oh

When will this world just wake up

Whoa oh

This is a Apocalypse

VERSE

They call it freedom

We’re slaves in democracy

We break the chains

This world is lost

So bring the light

That they can see

So wake them up

I see a strength within you

A fire that always burns

So light it up

Everyone can see

And starts to believe

We bring it into existence

PRE-CHORUS

I can feel it

In my bones and in my blood

All these possessions

Ruled by hate and politics

Our children are dying

This world has gone out of control

Misleading our people

This is a revolution

CHORUS

Whoa oh

One day my dream will be reality

Whoa oh

I raise my flags into the air

Whoa oh

When will this world just wake up

Whoa oh

This is a Apocalypse

BRIDGE

One day my dream will be reality

One day my dream will be reality

One day my dream will be reality

One day my dream will be reality

This is a revolution

CHORUS

Whoa oh

One day my dream will be reality

Whoa oh

I raise my flags into the air

Whoa oh

When will this world just wake up

Whoa oh

This is a Apocalypse

CHORUS OUTRO

Now it’s time to make a change

Cause I can’t close my eyes no more

Please hold on if you can hear

Cause I’ll find a way to break us free