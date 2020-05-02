June Niesein – Apocalypse (Official Video)

#Alien #Chord #Records is proud to present the new single from June Niesein „Apocalypse“. The first release from his upcoming debut album, also called „Apocalypse“, is a call to arms, a call to resist, a call to bring it into existence! We will pierce the veil of this ILLUSION all around us! Bring the darkness into the light!
WARNING: this planet is heading into collision at 300 miles per hour! We are surrounded by a global virus called FEAR & OPPRESSION: Corona Virus, Refugees, Walls, Drugs, Addiction, Pollution, destroying Nature, using Media as their main manipulation tool. This fear keeps our vibration super low, because fear is the opposite of love!
Don’t get trapped in the ILLUSION (matrix)! The time has come to awaken from this post-traumatic sleep that affects all of us. This is about changing direction and creating a new world. We are the seeds of the new world, and the roots that will reshape society. This is an Apocalypse! Welcome to the Resistance!
Full Album: Apocalypse
☛ iTunes: https://apple.co/3awIwnT
☛ Apple Music: https://apple.co/2UPlodV
Single: „Apocalypse“
To stream, buy and download:
☛ Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2vXy0r1
☛ iTunes: https://apple.co/32Bbrny
☛ Apple: https://apple.co/3cfZTe5
☛ Website (Album): https://bit.ly/2vrARrR
Music & Lyrics: June Niesein
Recording, Mix & Mastering : Jörg “Warthy“ Wartmann
Audio-Production: June Niesein, Jörg „Warthy“ Wartmann
Drum Recording: Alex Lysjakow, Kurt Oberhollenzer
Studio Drummer: Kurt Oberhollenzer
Label: Alien Chord Records
Video-Production:
Director / DOP.: Alex Wörl
Assistant Director, Script, Editing, VFX: Michael Della Giustina
http://www.michaeldellagiustina.com
Make-Up, Hair, SFX: Vera Stenico, Nadia Agriiants
Band: June Niesein, Guglielmo Cantelli, Christian Niedermair,
Christiano El Ober Hernandez, Christina Vieira-Barry
Zombies: Aaron Kerschbaumer, Annoushka Clear,
Sasa Streb, Raphael Stampfl, Kevin Profanter
☛ Lyrics Apocalypse:
VERSE
One day I woke up
Nothing seems like it was before
I swear I could
Read the signs from above
This seems like a lonely war
Against the dirt
That’s surrounding me
Why nobody sees?
All this blood in the streets
Breathing in the chemistry
It’s an emergency
I’m shining bright
So you can see
PRE-CHORUS
I can feel it
In my bones and in my blood
All these possessions
Ruled by hate and politics
Our children are dying
This world has gone out of control
Misleading our people
This is a revolution
CHORUS
Whoa oh
One day my dream will be reality
Whoa oh
I raise my flags into the air
Whoa oh
When will this world just wake up
Whoa oh
This is a Apocalypse
VERSE
They call it freedom
We’re slaves in democracy
We break the chains
This world is lost
So bring the light
That they can see
So wake them up
I see a strength within you
A fire that always burns
So light it up
Everyone can see
And starts to believe
We bring it into existence
PRE-CHORUS
I can feel it
In my bones and in my blood
All these possessions
Ruled by hate and politics
Our children are dying
This world has gone out of control
Misleading our people
This is a revolution
CHORUS
Whoa oh
One day my dream will be reality
Whoa oh
I raise my flags into the air
Whoa oh
When will this world just wake up
Whoa oh
This is a Apocalypse
BRIDGE
One day my dream will be reality
One day my dream will be reality
One day my dream will be reality
One day my dream will be reality
This is a revolution
CHORUS
Whoa oh
One day my dream will be reality
Whoa oh
I raise my flags into the air
Whoa oh
When will this world just wake up
Whoa oh
This is a Apocalypse
CHORUS OUTRO
Now it’s time to make a change
Cause I can’t close my eyes no more
Please hold on if you can hear
Cause I’ll find a way to break us free